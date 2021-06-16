FoodInsight: Knead-to-Know Pizza Trends

It’s no mystery that Americans love pizza. From pan to deep dish to Chicago tavern, each region of the United States has its own style. And as classic Italian styles like margherita, Neapolitan and pizza al taglio move up the Menu Adoption Cycle, they are slowly growing in awareness and becoming seen as more American.

According to Datassential’s FLAVOR database, 70 percent of convenience store consumers love pizza — that’s high! Pizza is one of the most-loved dishes and can be customized for every consumer’s preference of crust, sauce, cheese and toppings. As the category unfolds, we can dive deeper into regional styles, unique flavors, premium proteins, and more.