FoodInsight: Pandemic Pivots

Navigating the uncharted waters of curbside delivery, new offerings from meal kits to ready-to-heat meals and upgraded sanitation practices are just a few pandemic pivots that operators are thinking of today. Datassential has been reporting COVID-19 research since the beginning of the pandemic and has found that every foodservice segment has its own hurdles, but cleanliness and innovation are the key to best-in-class consumer ratings, regardless of the segment.

As consumers begin to eat out again, 41 percent think it’s safe to get food from a convenience market, while about a quarter think it isn’t safe at all. Consumers rank chains such as TA/Petro, Kwik Trip and GetGo Café & Market as best-in-class when it comes to cleanliness, according to Datassential’s BrandFingerprints tracking.

A popular pandemic food trend is comfort foods, which have been top-of-mind for consumers during this stressful year. Operators are finding a balance between everyday classics and trending platforms and ingredients to create winning new items and limited-time offers.

Click below for more of Datassential’s findings: