FoodInsight: Seeking Stress Relief

Nearly half of consumers (48 percent) are interested in trying products or dishes that contain CBD, according to Datassential research. So, while this is still an early-stage trend in the Inception stage, it has plenty of room to grow. And we know that consumers are more stressed than ever in 2020, so there likely will be increased demand for products that help them relax.

Cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are natural compounds found in the cannabis plant. According to Food and Drug Administration legal requirements, CBD is a single compound of hemp, while marijuana is a specific type of cannabis plant that includes both THC and CBD. Studies have shown that CBD can improve inflammation, anxiety, seizures and pain management based on the impact from the endocannabinoid system. Because CBD has no psychoactive properties, but still a euphoric effect, it is legal in most states.

Nearly two-thirds of consumers are aware of CBD, and 21 percent of consumers have tried it. Among those who have tried it, two-thirds like it or love it. This points to a huge growth opportunity once more trial is achieved. Millennials are driving the trend as they have a significantly higher affinity for CBD than the average consumer.