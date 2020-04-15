FoodInsight: Sliders, Slingers & Sandos, Oh My!

Downsizing is not a term with typically positive connotations. But this month, at Datassential, we’re seeing success with sliders — miniatures of some of our favorite offerings.

Consumers love 7-Eleven’s new Cheeseburger Sliders. A high score in branded purchase intent means those shoppers enjoy the concept and expect it to come from 7-Eleven. And a score of 99 in value likely means they’ll come back if it delivers on taste.

Sonic’s latest entry into the “Chicken Wars” — the Classic Chicken Slinger — also delivers on purchase intent. This is a clear signal that patrons can’t get enough of chicken sandwiches, and that it’s a very viable opportunity for the convenience channel to leverage.

Click below to download the full report analyzing the success of these menu items.