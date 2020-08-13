FoodInsight: As Summer Heats Up, Cool Treats Take Off

As temperatures rise, it’s no surprise that frozen treats are taking their place as some of the top menu scorers in the Datassential SCORES database, which compiles consumer ratings for every new menu item at major chain restaurants and convenience stores.

This month, FoodInsight dives into a couple of the latest ice cream limited-time offers (LTOs) from Stewart’s Shops to understand what flavors hit the mark with consumers.

It’s time to break out of the basics with upgraded flavor experiences. Injecting a moment of indulgence or premium flair can be as simple as taking a familiar favorite and adding a unique inclusion or flavor to create a novel and approachable experience.