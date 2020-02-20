FoodInsight: Supercharge Your 2020

This year, Datassential is broadening its coverage of foodservice in partnership with Convenience Store News beyond its traditional “What’s Hot” reports. While Datassential will continue to bring limited-time offer best practices to this space on occasion from both c-stores and quick-serve restaurants, the company is now also sharing actionable data from its most recent shopper research.

Kicking off with highlights from its C-Store Keynote Report, which covers consumer and operator insights over more than 200 pages of deep-diving data, here are three big things convenience store operators need to know to supercharge their 2020.