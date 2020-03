2010-2019 delivered technological growth and evolution throughout the food industry.

At the turn of the decade, who would have imagined that White Castle would have an Impossible Slider? But here we are.

Now, it’s time to dive into the next era of trends and uncover what’s next courtesy of Datassential’s latest FoodBytes report. Here is a sneak peek at some of the 2020 trends predicted to shape the year (and years) ahead.