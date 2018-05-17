The Foodservice Innovation Podcast: Pilot Flying J’s Shannon Johnson

NEWARK, N.J. — This month’s "The Foodservice Innovation Podcast," an exclusive Convenience Store News feature sponsored by Tyson Convenience, features Shannon Johnson, vice president of food innovation for Pilot Flying J, operator of more than 650 convenience stores and travel centers in North America.

Pilot Flying J was the recent winner of the inaugural Foodservice Innovator to Watch award in CSNews’ sixth-annual Foodservice Innovators Awards program, presented in partnership with Tyson Convenience.

In this month’s podcast, Johnson and CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo discuss Johnson’s mission to bring foodservice innovation to Pilot Flying J. Among the topics they talked about were the specific challenges of serving a mobile, on-the-go clientele at travel centers; the impact of adding more fresh food on employee hiring and training; and how innovation is changing the game for convenience foodservice retailers in the year ahead.

Each month, for the next few months, we'll interview one of the convenience foodservice industry's thought leaders and explore some facets of the fast-changing, technology- and consumer-driven, on-the-go retail world and how that affects the foodservice business of c-store retailers.