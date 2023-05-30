Smartt envisions a similar future. “Especially competing with QSRs, it’s critical c-stores are innovating in this space as customers are grabbing and taking meals home now more often than ever. We expect the future to also be filled with fresher options. No longer will guests have to decide between convenience and health or flavor,” he said.

The chief executive also foresees “added convenience” as a major focus for the next decade. “The future of c-stores is improving guest convenience options,” he stated. “This will mostly be through mobile ordering, mobile payment, third-party delivery and simple pickup options. For example, we’ve begun adding heated food lockers for easy, quick pickup.”

The nation’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and the rollout of EV charging stations are poised to have a major impact on convenience foodservice as well, making it even more important to prioritize fresh food as a means of drawing customers in.

As Smartt pointed out, it’s “not only providing EV charging stations, but finding ways to make EV guests comfortable. They charge their cars for at least 20 minutes as opposed to gasoline cars needing only a few minutes. How can we appease EV fuelers to choose our location to charge? Is that enticing them with healthy meal options and providing comfortable places to sit and eat while their car charges?”

Regarding the future of convenience foodservice, and particularly how the shift to electric vehicles will impact the business, Powell believes it’s all going to depend on how quickly convenience stores can make the transition. Parking garages are now mostly empty and aspiring entrepreneurs will see this as an opportunity to develop car charging destinations, he said.

“We will likely see less dependence on fuel as driving consumers in. If c-stores can be the go-to spot for EV charging, then coffee and bakery products will be popular,” Powell added.

Weiner speculated that while the transition to EVs is “the inevitable future,” it will likely take at least a generation for its effect on c-store foodservice to be measurable. However, the change will be felt gradually as the upward trend continues over the years, with EV charging becoming increasingly available at QSRs and fast-casual restaurants, plus drugstores, dollar stores and more.

“Their availability will make it imperative that c-stores have a destination offering other than gas to get customers on the real estate, and some form of inside seating that will also make the stop of EV charging and eating a viable alternative,” he said.

Keeping the Focus on the Customer

To stay on top of consumers’ foodservice wants and needs, technology will be essential.

Smartt sees the rise of AI in retail as another opportunity for convenience stores to evolve and improve. TXB is testing SparkCognition’s Visual AI Advisor solution at its Georgetown, Texas, store. This solution enables it to learn the store’s demographic mix of shoppers; where and when people traverse the store and spend time; service-level measures at the foodservice and checkout counters; and movement of customers from the forecourt to the store.

“This is extremely insightful for us as we’re able to identify when shelves are low on product faster, how many times someone has entered the restroom and how often we need to go in and clean, when there is a line at the register and more employees need to be at the counter to help checkout, etc.,” he said. “We’re excited to keep working with SparkCognition and their technology to further improve our customer service.”

Keeping the focus on the customer is a vital part of developing a foodservice identity that enables a c-store retailer to stand out instead of blending in with the competition.

“Retailers who are looking to develop a distinctive foodservice identity should always start with the consumer,” Smartt advised. “You will quickly identify community needs, preferences and ultimately gain their trust.”