Forecast 2019: Things Are Looking Up

Convenience store retailers, suppliers and distributors are more optimistic about their business prospects for 2019 than they were last year at this time when looking toward 2018.

The findings of the 17th annual Convenience Store News Forecast Study show that 62.5 percent of the c-store retailers surveyed have an optimistic view about their business in the year ahead. That figure is an improvement from last year, when 57 percent of the c-store retailers surveyed indicated they felt positive about their business prospects for 2018.

What’s more, a whopping 82.9 percent of the retailer respondents in this year’s study said they expect their sales per store to increase in 2019 — up from 75.1 percent a year ago.

The c-store industry’s suppliers and distributors are even more upbeat about 2019’s potential. They are largely positive about the U.S. economy, about their respective product categories and about the convenience channel overall vs. other retail channels.

This year’s Forecast Study findings show that 91.2 percent of the suppliers and distributors surveyed believe 2019 will be a good year for their category, compared to 84.2 percent in 2018. They also give the convenience channel top marks among the retails channels they work in. Specifically, 92.9 percent rate the convenience channel as positive, compared to 59.6 percent positive for mass merchandise, 56.3 percent for drug, and 56 percent for grocery.

Read on to find out much more about what 2019 will bring for your business.