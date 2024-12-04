 Skip to main content

Former CEO of The Vollrath Co. Passes Away

During his tenure, Tom Belot championed investments in automation and technology, solidifying the company's position for the future.
Danielle Romano
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Vollrath Co. mourns the loss of former President and CEO Thomas George Belot. He was 74.

Belot joined Vollrath in 1978 as director of management systems and climbed the corporate ladder to lead the company, retiring as president and CEO in 2009. Throughout his tenure, he steered Vollrath through significant challenges, championing investments in automation and technology that solidified the company's position for the future. His forward-thinking approach ensured Vollrath's place as a leader in the foodservice equipment industry, the company stated.

"Tom Belot was a visionary leader who deeply cared about Vollrath and its people," said Erik Lampe, current president and CEO. "His contributions to our company and community have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to guide us as we look to the future. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

Beyond his professional achievements, Belot is remembered for his commitment to community. He was instrumental in creating a Business Healthcare Coalition in Sheboygan County that helped negotiate healthcare costs, impacting more than 25% of the local population. He also held leadership roles in numerous nonprofit organizations.

"Tom's influence extended beyond the business world. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished family gatherings, boating and celebrating holidays with his loved ones. His humility, selflessness and dedication to family and community were hallmarks of his character," The Vollrath Co. said in a statement.

Founded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, The Vollrath Co. is a globally renowned leader in the foodservice and custom products industries, with nine factories across the United States, Europe and China. Today, it is a privately held, family-owned, and six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company.

The Vollrath Co. celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2024, complemented by a comprehensive brand refresh.

