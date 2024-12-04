Former CEO of The Vollrath Co. Passes Away

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Vollrath Co. mourns the loss of former President and CEO Thomas George Belot. He was 74.

Belot joined Vollrath in 1978 as director of management systems and climbed the corporate ladder to lead the company, retiring as president and CEO in 2009. Throughout his tenure, he steered Vollrath through significant challenges, championing investments in automation and technology that solidified the company's position for the future. His forward-thinking approach ensured Vollrath's place as a leader in the foodservice equipment industry, the company stated.

"Tom Belot was a visionary leader who deeply cared about Vollrath and its people," said Erik Lampe, current president and CEO. "His contributions to our company and community have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to guide us as we look to the future. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."