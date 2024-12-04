Former CEO of The Vollrath Co. Passes Away
Beyond his professional achievements, Belot is remembered for his commitment to community. He was instrumental in creating a Business Healthcare Coalition in Sheboygan County that helped negotiate healthcare costs, impacting more than 25% of the local population. He also held leadership roles in numerous nonprofit organizations.
"Tom's influence extended beyond the business world. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished family gatherings, boating and celebrating holidays with his loved ones. His humility, selflessness and dedication to family and community were hallmarks of his character," The Vollrath Co. said in a statement.
Founded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, The Vollrath Co. is a globally renowned leader in the foodservice and custom products industries, with nine factories across the United States, Europe and China. Today, it is a privately held, family-owned, and six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company.
The Vollrath Co. celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2024, complemented by a comprehensive brand refresh.