The Four Consumer Groups C-stores Should Be Targeting

SAN DIEGO — Convenience store customers fall into four main clusters based on what matters most to them when they head inside the store: Value, Convenience, Price and Health.

As part of its 2018 Convenience Store Report, TrendSource clustered like-minded customers in an effort to better understand shopper behavior. The San Diego-based market research and consulting firm conducted its survey between Jan. 17 and Feb. 8, interacting with 2,173 respondents. In order to conduct an accurate cluster analysis, Trendsource surveyed those with a roughly average age of between 43 and 47, and a relatively even split across income, gender and generational lines.

Value consumers, according to TrendSource, are the bargain hunters receptive to discount messaging. Convenience consumers prioritize location, while Price consumers seek out the lowest price on the label. Health consumers want food and drinks that support a healthy lifestyle.

Value cluster consumers make up the greatest share of c-store shoppers (43.25 percent), followed by Price (26.4 percent), Convenience (16.8 percent) and Health (13.55 percent).

What cluster a c-store shopper falls into can indicate a variety of other preferences and habits:

Value Cluster

Aren't likely to jump on the trend of using convenience store delivery services;

Not likely to purchase elevated fare at a c-store;

Least likely to buy craft beer; and

Store safety is the most important factor in choosing a c-store.

Convenience Cluster

Most likely to use c-store delivery services;

Relatively likely to buy elevated fare;

Most trusting of c-store prepared food safety/quality;

Most likely to buy craft beer; and

Location is the most important factor in choosing a c-store.

Price Cluster

Somewhat likely to use c-store delivery services;

Least likely — by far — to purchase elevated fare options;

Most likely to use curbside pickup; and

Gas prices are the most important factor in choosing a c-store.

Health Cluster

Least likely to use c-store delivery services;

Least trusting of c-store prepared food safety/quality;

Most likely to purchase elevated fare; and

Store safety is the most important factor in choosing a c-store.

"Understanding your consumers ultimately means understanding how to increase purchase frequency and size," the TrendSource report stated. "And that, for convenience store operators, would be very convenient."