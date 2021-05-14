Foxtrot Market Assembles Team to Expand Private Label Business

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Market is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Mitch Madoff as senior vice president of private label and supply chain and Tae Strain as corporate executive chef.

In their new roles, they will chart the next chapter of the retailer's private label business across its café, prepared foods, shelf-stable items, and gifting offerings, the company said.

"Our private label represents the core of what we love at Foxtrot - finding and developing the most delicious products from all corners of the culinary universe, and delivering them right to our customers' doors," said Mike LaVitola, Foxtrot co-founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome Mitch and Chef Tae, who together bring world class culinary talent and passion to our version of convenience. We are excited to set a new standard for what customers can expect out of their local market."

Madoff previously worked at Whole Foods for 20 years and has an expansive knowledge of the private label space. In his most recent role as vice president of exclusive brands, he managed some of the chain's most well-known and profitable brands.

As a food industry veteran and a graduate of the of the Culinary Institute of America, Madoff brings a culinary eye to his new position and will lead the growth of the company's private label division, its fastest scaling category, Foxtrot noted.

Foxtrot's private label line is is designed to bring joy to its customers through unique packaged foods that range from the whimsical to the nostalgic, according to the company. This summer, under Madoff's leadership, Foxtrot will lunch its own ice cream line.

"I've been in the business of private label for a long time, and the way Foxtrot approaches their product creation is unlike any other brand out there," Madoff said. "It's the mindset and passion for bringing joy to the customer through the product experience that will make them a leader in the retail and convenience space. I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative and forward-thinking team."

As corporate executive chef, Tae Strain will lead the recipe development of private label items and "Meals by Foxtrot," a menu of grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack offerings.

Strain has more than 15 years of diverse cooking experience in James Beard award-winning and Michelin recognized restaurants. Most recently, he conceptualized a full menu rebrand at David Chang's Momofuku CCDC in Washington, D.C., and secured the restaurant's status as a top dining destination in the region. He previously served as chef de cuisine at The Progress restaurant in San Francisco when it was awarded its first Michelin Star.

"What drew me to Foxtrot was their sense of integrity and ambition," said Chef Strain. "They have this incredible energy, and are truly dedicated to creating a unique experience for their guests beyond the status quo of the convenience model. It's rare to see groups in this sector be so invested in evolving their culinary program. I have the utmost respect for the team, and am grateful to bring a new perspective as we define what our food can be."

Founded in 2014, Chicago-based Foxtrot combines an upscale corner store and café with app-based purchasing that makes its entire inventory available for delivery in under an hour. It derives its revenue equally between online sales and in-store purchases. Foxtrot currently has 12 stores in Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, D.C., with plans to open nine more locations by the end of 2021.