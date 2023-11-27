Foxtrot Market to Join Forces With Dom's Kitchen & Market

Upon closing, the merger of Foxtrot Market and Dom's Kitchen & Market will fall under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality. Liz Williams will become the CEO, leading all day-to-day operations for the company, with Don Fitzgerald serving as Dom's Kitchen & Market president and chief operating officer through a transition period.

Mike LaVitola, cofounder of Foxtrot, Jay Owen, cofounder and cochairman of Dom's, and Bob Mariano, cofounder and cochairman of Dom's, will continue to hold advisor and board roles within the organization.

"Dom's has long admired the Foxtrot brand, viewing it as an industry trailblazer and a market disruptor," Owen said. "Our shared vision centers on bringing the convenience of a market together with the experience of a restaurant into hospitable spaces that are destinations in the communities we serve. We do this by curating high quality goods, preparing expertly crafted meals, and delivering warm and friendly service."

Williams took the CEO role at Foxtrot in April, as Convenience Store News reported.

"Foxtrot was created with the vision of building a community of people who love to discover new and interesting products, either by gathering at our stores, or having them delivered from our user-friendly app — a goal we've proudly accomplished over the past 10 years," Williams said. "We're excited for this new venture with Dom's Kitchen & Market because we share a common mission of modernizing the way people shop. Merging our two brands will elevate the experience for our customers and move the retail industry forward."