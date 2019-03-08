Fraud Never Sleeps

Fraud happens, like it or not, but today’s software can alert you before you even notice it, and, more importantly, before it becomes a big problem. By all means, implement processes and set up parameters to control what an employee can do. For example, a centralized price book with POS restrictions can control your retail pricing, limiting cashier mistakes and under-rings. You can also set a pricebook policy on write-offs to help you control what departments allow write offs and which departments require management review and approval. But even with the proper oversite, fraud can still occur.