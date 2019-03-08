SPONSORED CONTENT
Fraud Never Sleeps
Myth: You’d know if fraud was happening in your store
Reality: You can be alerted to fraud before you even recognize it
Fraud happens, like it or not, but today’s software can alert you before you even notice it, and, more importantly, before it becomes a big problem. By all means, implement processes and set up parameters to control what an employee can do. For example, a centralized price book with POS restrictions can control your retail pricing, limiting cashier mistakes and under-rings. You can also set a pricebook policy on write-offs to help you control what departments allow write offs and which departments require management review and approval. But even with the proper oversite, fraud can still occur.