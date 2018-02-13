Frawley Oil Co. Sells Off Its Convenience Stores

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Frawley Oil Co. sold five convenience stores to Casey's General Stores Inc. The move will allow the company to focus on its fuels and lubricants business.

Casey's will rebrand the locations, which will undergo improvements in the coming months, as Casey's General Convenience stores.

Jack Frawley founded his namesake company in 1948 after purchasing the business from Cities Service Oil Co. His son, Mike Frawley, joined the family business in 1974. The company eventually expanded from fuel delivery to include a tire and service business, and a c-store business operating CITGO locations in Jefferson and Walworth counties in Wisconsin.

Whitewater-based Frawley Oil continues to distribute fuels and lubricants throughout southeastern Wisconsin, as a third-generation company.

According to Mike Frawley, president of Frawley Oil, he will miss the employees and customers he has known over the many years from operating the convenience stores, and hopes customers will continue to patronize the new owners.

He said the decision to sell the convenience stores was bittersweet and he plans to concentrate his efforts on their fuels and lubricant distribution business.

Terry Monroe of American Business Brokers & Advisors, based in Effingham, Ill. and Bill Fecht of WJF Services, Inc. based in Normal, Ill. provided merger-and-acquisition advisory services to Frawley Oil.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores owns and operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in 15 states.