Fresh Options Abound as Meijer Unveils New Convenience Store & Gas Station Design

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer welcomed customers at its newest convenience store that features the latest design in its 200-plus c-store portfolio.

The 5,500-square-foot c-store will be the first Meijer gas station to include a separate full-service Starbucks. The store also includes an expanded assortment of fresh produce and protein-based snacks, wraps, fruit and organic items, as well as grab-and-go meals prepared locally by Superior Foods.

The store, located next to its Grand Rapids headquarters, opened its doors on Aug. 28.

"We are proud to continue to roll out what we see as the future of convenience for our gas station patrons," said Adam Whitney, vice president of gas stations and convenience stores for Meijer. "We believe our customers will appreciate the ease and accessibility that the new design offers and the expanded assortment of freshly made options that reflects their desire for healthier snacks."

The latest Meijer's c-store features a large seating area with free Wi-Fi and phone-charging stations.

Its expanded assortment of freshly prepared foods includes sushi made daily; hot selections, such as hand-crafted pizzas and chicken tenders; and locally-prepared donuts delivered daily. The location also offers a self-serve coffee station and large fountain bar with cold-brew coffee, frozen coffee and f'real Shakes selections.

The retailer also added a beer cave that offers craft and national brews, and an expansive cold and on-shelf wine assortment.

The full-service Starbucks, which includes drive-thru service, will open in the coming months.

The location's forecourt includes 18 fuels pumps — a 50-percent increase over the retailer's previous gas station format.

The fuel pumps feature an expanded pumping capacity, with several including diesel and an E85 selection to accommodate flex fuel vehicles. All pumps are equipped with "Fast Tap" technology for fast and secure payment on the go.

The location will also offer Tesla and other electric car-charging stations set to open later this year.

The latest Grand Rapids store follows many of the design elements featured in the new convenience store and gas station format, which debuted at the company's Cascade, Mich., store in 2016.

Meijer currently operates more than 200 gas stations and convenience stores across its six-state footprint. The retailer also operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.