FriendShip Kitchen Introduces Curbside Pickup

FREMONT, Ohio — Select FriendShip Kitchen convenience stores now offer FriendShip Curbside, a contactless method of ordering and receiving prepared food and other convenience items.

Customers can visit FSCurb.com to select a participating store and place an order for contactless pickup.

The new service takes safe shopping at FriendShip, which is the first retailer in the United States to be certified as Safe Shop Assured, to a whole new level, the company said.

"We know that COVID-19 has put a greater emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing than ever before," explained Gregg Edwards, vice president of operations. "But beyond that, there are customers that are looking for new ways, safer ways, and more convenient ways to shop, and FriendShip Curbside meets these new demands."

FriendShip Curbside is powered by Paytronix Systems' guest engagement platform, which also powers the FriendShip Rewards program.

"Paytronix has been a great partner," said marketing director Kevin Campbell. "We ultimately selected them due to their entrepreneurial flexibility and to ensure a seamless integration of our loyalty, mobile ordering and curbside programs. We could not be more pleased with Paytronix as a strategic partner."

FriendShip Kitchen is the most recent c-store chain to launch Paytronix's mobile order and curbside platform.

"FriendShip has always been a forward-looking brand, which is what makes them great a Paytronix partner," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. "Where they're leading today is in providing online ordering and curbside pickup for center-store items. Providing customers with the convenience of being able to order a meal at the same time as pantry items or a drink, all through a contactless pickup, is truly unique in the industry."

The most popular products for curbside pickup orders are FriendShip Kitchens' proprietary food items, such as FriendShip Famous Chicken and Savory Crust Pizza.

"Our guests treat us like a restaurant first, but then add on other items like milk, bread ice cream or a bottle of wine," said Kirk Matthews, vice president of foodservice and marketing. "Our carefully curated offer is unique and enables our guests to combine shopping trips into one convenient, contactless experience".

FriendShip Curbside is currently available at a limited number of FriendShip Kitchen stores with plans to expand during the first quarter of 2021.

FriendShip Kitchen is a concept of Fremont-based FriendShip Food Stores, the retail division of Beck Suppliers Inc., a family-owned and -operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. Today, FriendShip operates 28 FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen locations.