Frito-Lay Releases Its First TV Commercial in 20 Years

PURCHASE, N,Y. — Frito-Lay North America's Fritos corn chip brand is is launching its first television commercial in 20 years, featuring country music star Thomas Rhett.

The theme of the commercial is "Down for Everything," and it captures Rhett and friends in a series of vignettes that paint a picture of connection to the things that matter most: family, friends and community.

"Down for Everything" is intended to deliver an uplifting message focused on tradition and staying connected to what really matters. The spot reminds consumers that, just like friends and family who've been around for it all, the Fritos brand is an integrated part of consumers' lives, showing up at the most memorable and timeless moments for almost 90 years.

"Bringing the Fritos brand back to television for the first time in two decades is a huge moment," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "Fritos is inherently recognized as a brand that has shown up for generation after generation, whether at mealtime occasions or as a snack. It's the chip down for any dip, meal and any moment at our family gatherings or at our community events, and has a lasting tie to our roots. Fritos is a tradition. Those brand values are what make Fritos the stand-up chip that it is."

"It's really cool to be a part of Fritos brand's first commercial in 20 years," Rhett said. "The Fritos brand has been such a staple in my house for as long as I can remember and is always around for some of my favorite things, like a college football tailgate with friends, or bonfires and chili nights with the family. Anyone who knows my music knows how nostalgic I am and how much I value the things in life that help create special memories, so the 'Down for Everything' campaign is such a fun and natural fit for me."

Purchase-based Frito-Lay North America is the $18-billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo Inc. In addition to Fritos, Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, and SunChips multigrain snacks.