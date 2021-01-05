Top-performing retailers already have great prices, locations, brands, and service, and it is hard to do more to win customers nearby. So how can you find new customers who can’t quite see your sign price and get them to choose you—without sacrificing margin?



This industry report includes survey results from 1,300 fuel customers, interviews with fuel retailers, and analyses of billions of fuel transactions nationwide to show us how competitive retailers are winning customers in today’s difficult market environment. They have created new lanes to drive more gallons and in-store purchases, and their end-of-year profits prove it works.