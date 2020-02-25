Fuel Rewards Program Adds New Collaboration With Live Events Marketplace

DALLAS — The Fuel Rewards program is partnering with ticket marketplace Vivid Seats to extend everyday fuel savings to fans of live events.

From now until the end of 2020, Fuel Rewards members will earn 10 cents per gallon in fuel savings for every $50 spent on live event tickets at fuelrewards.com/eventtickets.

"The Fuel Rewards program is excited to team up with Vivid Seats and bring members big savings at the pump when they purchase tickets to their favorite sporting and concert events," said Bobby Spence, senior vice president and general manager, Fuel Rewards.

Fuel Rewards is a loyalty program that connects national and regional brands and consumers to save on fuel at more than 13,000 Shell gas stations across the United States.

PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves more than 20 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date, the company said.

Vivid Seats is a marketplace for tickets to live sports, concerts and theater events across North America.

"By partnering with the Fuel Rewards program, we're giving fans even more ways to earn while experiencing their favorite live events," said Brandon Koffler, vice president and general manager of enterprise and distribution at Vivid Seats.