Fueling An Unparalleled Frontline Experience by Reducing Employee Turnover

The top priority for one of the world’s largest convenience store operators (best known as an oil and gas leader) was to have a consistent and excellent customer experience across all of its stores. But the global company was struggling with low employee engagement and high turnover.

With WorkJam, the world’s first digital frontline workplace, the company orchestrated communication and training with a direct line of communication among all of its frontline associates. And it did that while remaining fully compliant, navigating 25 languages, and overcoming the complex franchisee environment and myriad legal hurdles.