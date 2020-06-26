Fuels Institute Creates EV Council to Help Retailers Prepare for the Future

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Fuels Institute is launching the EV Council to assist the fuel marketing industry as retailers gauge the disruption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The council will serve as the fuels industry's response to gaps in hard data that must be filled in order for the industry to future-proof its companies.

EV Council participants include companies all across industry lines, supporting research into EV technology and fuel infrastructure needs, among others.

Previously, the vast majority of EV research strictly focused on light duty vehicles, as that market sector is expected to grow rapidly. According to the Fuels Institute, which recently published the report "Electric Vehicle Adoption: Focus on Charging," the EV Council is taking things a step further by asking what is happening within the heavy duty EV market.

The council seeks to determine how the rapid development of Class 4 to Class 8 vehicles will impact fuel retailers and what infrastructure will be necessary to support these types of vehicles, which will need large amounts of energy.

The biggest heavy duty EV pilot study to date is currently underway in California. The pilot study, Volvo Lights, includes fleets, fuel retailers and EV supply equipment providers, among others.