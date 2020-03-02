The Future of Breakfast Is Bright for Those Who Meet Consumers' Changing Needs

CHICAGO — Regardless of the specific time it is eaten, breakfast remains an important meal for Americans.

In 2019, Americans consumed nearly 102 billion breakfasts and another 50 billion morning snack occasions to round out the average morning, NPD Group's Future of Morning study found.

According to NPD, breakfast foods that meet consumers' primary needs of function, convenience and enjoyment are likely to see continued growth.

"While breakfast as an institution is deeply rooted, the what, how, and why surrounding our food and beverage choices, and where we get them, is changing," said David Portalatin, NPD food industry advisor and co-author of Future of Morning. "Busy schedules mixed with good intentions and the need for fuel, shape what we eat and drink in the morning."

The study found that today's consumers are growing less concerned with the food itself as they become more interested in solutions that can bridge meals. Consumers want functional, convenient and enjoyable foods, each of which need plays out differently based on generation.

Easy access to food drives the decision making process in many cases, as shown by the rise of mobile ordering and increased visits to quick-service restaurants for a grab-and-go breakfast or morning snack.

"Consumers are looking for foods and beverages to meet their needs — not for a food that fits a specific meal or snack daypart," Portalatin said. "Food manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice operators all have an opportunity to make breakfast and morning snack food acquisition seamless by focusing on the consumer needs and offering daily solutions, including niche nutritional needs."