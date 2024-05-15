Future Leaders in Convenience 2024 Nomination Form

Nominations are now being accepted for the Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program, which recognizes young people working in the convenience channel who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

The goal of the Future Leaders in Convenience program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership talent, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders, aged 35 or under at the time of nomination.

Nominators are encouraged to share specific initiatives, achievements and examples of leadership within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes them a Future Leader in Convenience.

All Future Leaders in Convenience winners will be prominently recognized during the 2024 FLIC Summit in November and in CSNews' November issue.

Click to view our online and print coverage of the 2023 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards.

ELIGIBILITY RULES

Future Leaders in Convenience nominees must work for a convenience store retailer, distributor or supplier company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination.

Nominations may include accomplishments/achievements attained from May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024.

ENTRY DEADLINE

The final deadline for nominations is June 21, 2024.

Nominators will be notified of winning entries the week of July 22. Winners will be notified the week of August 5.

All notifications will come from [email protected], so please ensure your companies have this email address whitelisted.

HOW TO ENTER

To nominate a 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience candidate, fill out and submit this online entry form.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected].