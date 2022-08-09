Gas Demand Remains Low Despite Falling Prices

NATIONAL REPORT — Despite steadily falling gas prices during the peak of the summer driving season, fuel demand remains low, signaling consumers are changing their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices.

Meanwhile, the cost of oil has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe. Because of these factors, the national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.05, AAA reported.

"Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It's possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week."

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped from 9.25 million barrels per day to 8.54 million barrels per day last week. The rate is 1.24 million barrels per day lower than last year and is in line with the need at the end of July 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were in place and fewer drivers hit the road.

Additionally, total domestic gasoline supply rose slightly by 200,000 barrels to 225.3 million barrels. If gas demand remains low and the supply continues to increase alongside falling oil prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices drop.

Today's national average of $4.05 is 67 cents less than a month ago and 87 cents more than a year ago.

The nation's top 10 largest weekly decreases were in Washington, D.C. (28 cents), Colorado (23 cents), Arizona (21 cents), Illinois (21 cents), Indiana (21 cents), Iowa (20 cents), Ohio (20 cents), Michigan (19 cents), Missouri (18 cents) and Minnesota (18 cents).

The nation's top 10 least expensive markets are Texas ($3.55), South Carolina ($3.59), Oklahoma ($3.60), Arkansas ($3.60), Georgia ($3.61), Tennessee ($3.62), Mississippi ($3.62), Alabama ($3.64), Kansas ($3.66) and Iowa ($3.66).