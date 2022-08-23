Gas Prices Continue to Drop as New Disruption Concerns Loom

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for fuel have led the average price at the pump to fall below $4 for the second consecutive week.

Today's national average is $3.90, which is 5 cents less than one week ago and 51 cents less than one month ago. However, the average is 74 cents more than one year ago, according to AAA.

"Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries."

Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gas demand rose slightly from 9.12 million barrels per day to 9.35 million barrels per day last week, which is nearly identical to this time last year. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 5 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels.

Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely continue to see falling pump prices, AAA noted.