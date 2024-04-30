Gas Prices Remain in the Slow Lane

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With domestic demand decidedly in the doldrums and the cost of oil retreating, the national average for a gallon of gas dipped 2 cents to $3.65, AAA reported.

"Domestic gas demand is pretty pokey at the moment, which is often the case in the runup to Memorial Day and the traditional start of summer driving season," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "The recent national average price of $3.67 could be the peak until hurricane season is well underway. But as always, the wildcard will be the cost of oil, so stay tuned."

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows gas demand fell from 8.66 million to 8.42 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by .6 million bbl to 226.7 million bbl. Lower demand and a drop in oil prices could push pump prices lower, AAA said.

This continues a pattern seen since the beginning of April, where the combination of lackluster customer interest and ongoing international tensions have depressed prices.