Gas Prices Remain in the Slow Lane
Other outside influences could also include the Environmental Protection Agency's recent waivers to allow the sale of ethanol-blended fuel E15 throughout the summer, though the effect on costs for consumers has yet to be seen.
Currently, the nation's top 10 least expensive markets are Mississippi ($3.09), Colorado ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.15), Oklahoma ($3.16), Arkansas ($3.21), New Mexico ($3.23), Kansas ($3.23), Alabama ($3.25), Texas ($3.25) and Tennessee ($3.27).
The nation's top 10 most expensive markets are California ($5.40), Hawaii ($4.80), Washington ($4.65), Nevada ($4.59), Oregon ($4.43), Alaska ($4.37), Arizona ($4.09), Utah ($3.97), Idaho ($3.93) and Illinois ($3.91).
At the close of the formal trading session on April 24, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) decreased by 55 cents to settle at $82.81. Oil prices dipped despite the EIA reporting crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels from the previous week.
At 454 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.