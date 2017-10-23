SPONSORED CONTENT
GasBuddy Market Insights for the Fuel & Convenience Store Industry
10/23/2017
Do you know where else your customers shop for fuel and convenience store items? Do you
know how often they visit your locations and how engaged they are with your brand?
While yesterday’s consumers made decisions based upon price and location, they now
increasingly factor in the experience. Cheap gas, short drives and convenient store
placement are still important, but customers now make decisions based upon the forecourt
experience and in-store offerings.
A broad, competitive analysis can supplement existing business intelligence solutions and allow you to better understand both your stores and your competition.