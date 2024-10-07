A Generational Guide to Today’s Workplace

As today’s multi-generational workplace welcomes the newest generation of employees, it’s important to visit the values, outlooks and general attitudes of all the different generations comprising today’s workforce so that each one can best work alongside the other. While differences are easy to identify, the common desire of all is to be understood and feel valued.

This one-hour webinar will explore today’s workplace generations, their distinct attitudes about work, how they define success and a good job, and how this influences their attitudes and outlooks when they show up for work every day.

Expect humor, insights, and specific actions to take and things