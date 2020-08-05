GetGo Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week With Special Treats

​PITTSBURGH — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8), GetGo Café + Market is partnering with local Girl Scouts councils to purchase $50,000 in cookies to recognize area educators.

The convenience store retailer is collaborating with two local educational nonprofits, Pittsburgh-based The Education Partnership and Cleveland-based Shoes and Clothes for Kids, to get 10,000 boxes of Tagalongs, Samoas, Thin Mints and more into the hands of area teachers who have been forced to teach remotely.

"With remote learning and home schooling now taking place in so many homes, parents in our communities recognize the amazing work our teachers do to prepare our children to succeed in the world," said Dan Donovan, spokesperson for GetGo. "We are thrilled to be able to show our appreciation for our teachers by supporting our longstanding Girl Scout partners."

In addition to providing a sweet treat to deserving teachers, this gesture will also provide needed support to the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA) and Girl Scouts of North East Ohio (GSNEO), with each council receiving $25,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut the Girl Scout cookie booth sale season in half this year. With its $50,000 cookie purchase, GetGo provides a much-needed financial contribution to the Girl Scouts while also donating 10,000 boxes of cookies that would otherwise go unsold, the associations stated.

"Girl Scout Cookies have always fueled the adventures of Girl Scouts, and this donation from GetGo allows GSWPA to continue to support our members," said GSWPA CEO Patricia Burkart. "Our entire council of Girl Scouts and volunteers will benefit from the generosity of GetGo and we are sincerely grateful."

GSNEO CEO Jane Christyson added, "We are beyond grateful for Giant Eagle's partnership now and throughout the years. We always say Girl Scout Cookies not only taste good — they do good, and what better way for a company to show their community support than to invest in girls’ futures and to recognize our educators at the same time."

Based in Pittsburgh, Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.