GetGo Enhances Customer Experience While Attaining EMV Compliance

PITTSBURGH — GetGo is adding new Invenco G6 and G7 pay-at-the-pump terminals, iNFX retail microservices and Cloud Services management platform at all 266 stores to address outdoor EMV while providing a richer media experience for customers.

The new vendor partnerships also allow for smarter and targeted content at the pump, according to the retailer. By using the Invenco Cloud Services remote media management platform, video content and promotions can be tailored to a specific location or time of day and update more frequently, replacing the previous static signage experience.

"Creating an engaging, personalized experience for our customers is a top priority at GetGo and our new Invenco terminals, management platform and upgraded service software are the latest store innovation to reflect our commitment," said Rug Phatak, GetGo spokesperson. "Promotions shared at the pump can be tailored by store location and will allow us to personalize the experience for customers in the future. The terminals and new technology support GetGo's focus on innovation and continuous enhancement of the customer experience."

Invenco Pay-at-Pump terminals provide enhanced customer security with outdoor EMV-enabled chip readers and advanced data protection and anti-skimming technology. Their touchscreens support future integration of touchless payment for contactless payment methods such as Apple Pay, mobile wallet credit cards and Google Pay at the pumps. The updated technology also supports mobile ordering for contactless fresh food purchases.

Based in Pittsburgh, GetGo operates 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.