GetGo Expands Checkout-Free Option

PITTSBURGH — GetGo is bringing a frictionless shopping experience to additional convenience stores.

The c-store arm of Giant Eagle Inc. is working with Grabango to retrofit four locations in the Pittsburgh market. The stores are in Ross Township, Wexford, Cranberry Township and Mars, Pa., according to Grabango.

The GetGo partnered with the technology company a year ago to retrofit an O'Hara GetGo Café+Market Store with Grabango's checkout-free technology.

"As we continue doubling down on creating the best in-store experience for customers, we remain drawn to Grabango because of their commitment to delivering an optimized, safe and easy experience for our loyal Giant Eagle and GetGo shoppers," said Rug Phatak, senior director of marketing for GetGo. "Following early adoption success and shopper enthusiasm, we're excited to roll out Grabango's checkout-free solution to more customers throughout the Pennsylvania area."

For the initial launch, the team chose the O'Hara GetGo location for Giant Eagle's first deployment because of its traffic count. The team knew if Grabango could seamlessly retrofit its technology into this dynamic environment, then the success could be replicated nearly anywhere, according to Grabango.

As the company explained, the Grabango system requires no in-store changes, can be installed quickly without closing the store, loyal customers can still shop for their favorite products right where they are used to finding them.

GetGo operates 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.