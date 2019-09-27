GetGo Introduces Plant-Based Burger to the Menu at Select C-stores

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café + Market is marking a milestone in becoming the first U.S. convenience store chain to offer the plant-based Impossible Burger.

The Impossible Burger will be available at six Pittsburgh-area GetGo locations beginning Sept. 26.

As a complement to its robust made-fresh-to-order food and beverage menu, the addition of the plant-based burger speaks to the company's commitment to presenting trend-forward ingredients and offerings to on-the-go-customers, according to GetGo.

"We are excited to offer GetGo customers mouth-watering creations using the authentic Impossible Burger as the base, piled high with impossibly delicious flavor combinations that we customized in our GetGo test kitchen" said GetGo Product Development Chef Tom Seaman. "Our customers are looking for more plant-based and meatless meal solutions that don’t sacrifice quality or taste, and we’re confident that our newest menu addition delivers just that."

The new menu item is made mostly of water, plant proteins, sunflower oil, coconut oil and heme, a protein molecule that is found in all living things — both plants and animals — and is what makes meat taste and look like meat. ​

"I was genuinely blown away when I tasted the burger," said Seaman. "It’s important to us that our customers know they’re getting the absolute best products that are made with the highest quality ingredients every time they order at GetGo, so as we were exploring the addition of a plant-based burger to our menu, the Impossible Burger was the only option.”

The Impossible Burger will be available initially in GetGo locations in Carnegie, Southside Works, Monroeville, McKnight Road in the North Hills, Robinson Crossroads and Bridgeville, Pa.

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals.

GetGo operates more than 250 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.