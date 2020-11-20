GetGo Ramps Ups Electric Vehicle Charging Initiative

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Cafe and Market unveiled its electric vehicle (EV) charging station strategy which will include a mix of Tesla and proprietary stations.

The retailer kicked off the initiative with opening of its first Tesla Supercharger Station at a GetGo in Washington, Pa. In addition to working with Tesla on additional Supercharger Stations in the near future, GetGo will roll out its own proprietary, universal charging stations over the next 12 months.

The combined efforts will enable GetGo to provide all guests with charging station access, regardless of the type of EV driven.

"At GetGo, we are in the mobility business. It's exciting to begin to build the next generation of energy services for our customers," said GetGo President Polly Flinn. "We are thrilled to get started by partnering with a global leader like Tesla and are looking forward to opening our own GetGo universal chargers at several sites in the next six to 12 months."

GetGo is a leader in delivering high-quality fuels, both traditional gasoline and an array of alternative fueling options. The retailer offers Compressed Natural Gas fuel at various locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio, and plans to make EV charging stations accessible in all markets across its five-state footprint by 2025.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo operates 263 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.