Getting to the Core: Coming to the Rescue of the Time-Starved

There may be 24 hours in a day, but many consumers would say that’s still not enough time for them to accomplish all they need to in their lives and have some free time leftover to enjoy. Coming to the rescue of time-starved consumers, retailers are rolling out an array of convenience-oriented services, such as click-and-collect, curbside pickup, home delivery and fuel delivery. EIQ Research Solutions, an EnsembleIQ sister company of Convenience Store News, recently surveyed 500 consumers who shop a convenience store at least once a month to gauge their interest in such services, should their favorite c-store start offering them.