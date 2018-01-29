Getting to the Core: Does ‘Clean Label’ Resonate With C-store Shoppers?

The “C” in c-store doesn’t stand for clean label — yet. EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, recently surveyed consumers who visit a convenience store at least once a month and found that although c-store shoppers overall are not seeking clean-label snacks today, there are some demographics with a higher interest and a higher likelihood to buy if such products were available at their local convenience store. Two of these demographics are females and millennials — both key targets for c-store operators looking to grow their customer base by attracting a new kind of clientele.