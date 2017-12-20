Getting to the Core: Getting Acquainted With Alternative Fuels

E15, E85, diesel, biodiesel, CNG, electric, hybrid — drivers today have a lot of options when it comes to powering their vehicles. To gauge U.S. motorists’ familiarity and interest in alternative fuels, EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, recently conducted a survey among consumers who visit a c-store at least once a month, own a vehicle and purchased motor fuels in any channel in the last month. Among the findings: Few c-store shoppers are familiar with how alternative fuels differ from traditional fuels. Only about 13 percent of the 500-plus consumers surveyed would classify themselves as extremely or very familiar.