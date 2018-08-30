Getting to the Core: Make It Fast, Make It Friendly

With all of today’s talk about consumers wanting “an experience” when shopping, convenience store customers still want “convenience” first and foremost from the channel. EIQ Research Solutions, an EnsembleIQ sister company of Convenience Store News, recently surveyed 500 consumers who shop a convenience store at least once a month to find out what attributes are most important to them when shopping at a c-store and how c-stores stack up against competitors like grocers, drugstores, dollar stores, restaurants and coffee shops. Among the findings: 85 percent of c-store shoppers say speed of checking out is most important to them.