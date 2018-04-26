Getting to the Core: Message in a Beer Bottle

With so many alcoholic beverage options in the marketplace today, are convenience store shoppers still saying cheers to beer? EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, recently surveyed consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month about their beer-buying habits. While roughly a quarter say they never drink beer, four in 10 c-store shoppers say they drink beer weekly, and one in four imbibe multiple times a week. That adds up to a whole lot of opportunity for c-store retailers to froth up their beer sales.