Getting to the Core: In Need of a Healthy Makeover?

Convenience store customers may not stereotypically be the core consumer for healthy options, but new research among frequent buyers in key categories reinforces that this image is changing. EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, recently surveyed consumers who shop at a c-store at least once a month about their feelings toward health and wellness, and then compared the results across categories such as prepared food, prepared beverages, fresh bakery, packaged beverages, and packaged foods. Among the findings: Across all of these categories, a majority of frequent buyers agree that it is important for convenience stores to offer healthy food and snack options.