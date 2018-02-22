Getting to the Core: Resolutions for a Healthier 2018
It seems convenience store shoppers have caught the health and wellness bug. EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, recently surveyed consumers who shop at a c-store at least once a month and found that nearly 90 percent say it is extremely or somewhat important for them to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Additionally, more than one in four report they have stronger feelings about health and wellness than they did a year ago.