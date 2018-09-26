Getting to the Core: The Skinny on Baked Goods

From doughnuts and cookies to bagels and croissants, convenience stores offer an array of baked goods — both fresh and packaged. However, the channel isn’t the first place c-store shoppers prefer to purchase such products. It’s actually the sixth, according to new research from EIQ Research Solutions, an EnsembleIQ sister company of Convenience Store News, which recently surveyed 500 consumers who shop a convenience store at least once a month to get the skinny on their baked goods buying habits. Among other findings: more than 60 percent of respondents say they would be more likely to shop their favorite c-store if it offered fresh baked goods.