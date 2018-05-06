Getting to the Core: Variety Is the Spice of…Beer?
They say variety is the spice of life. The same apparently holds true for beer. EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, recently surveyed consumers who shop a convenience store at least once a month about their purchasing habits around beer. Among the insights revealed: 63.3 percent of respondents said they enjoy trying different beers. And they want c-stores to stock more options — especially in the craft, imported and local segments.