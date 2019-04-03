Press enter to search
Getting to the Core: What Do C-store Shoppers Think About Enhanced Convenience?

03/04/2019

Just having a convenient location is not enough these days to attract or retain shoppers. “Enhanced convenience” is the next frontier. Think home delivery, curbside pickup, drive-thru, frictionless checkout, mobile payment and more.

EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, surveyed 1,000-plus convenience store shoppers in January 2019 to determine their interest and likelihood to use different shopping options when frequenting convenience stores, and explore differences in competitive retail channels.

