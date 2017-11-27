Getting to the Core: What Fuels Consumers’ Fuel Purchases?

Despite the buzz over electric and hybrid vehicles, motor fuels remain big business for U.S. convenience stores, with c-stores selling approximately 80 percent of the motor fuels purchased in the nation. To get inside the minds of fuel purchasers, EnsembleIQ Research, sister company of Convenience Store News, recently conducted a survey among consumers who visit a c-store at least once a month, own a vehicle and purchased motor fuels in any channel in the last month. One interesting finding is that despite today’s cheaper fuel prices, consumers are still seeking out the lowest price at the pump and are willing to drive out of their way for it.