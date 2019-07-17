Giant Eagle to Bring Checkout-Free Technology to Its C-stores & Other Store Formats

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle Inc. is teaming with Grabango, a checkout-free technology provider for existing brick-and-mortar stores, on a first-of-its-kind partnership to create a no-wait checkout experience, according to the retailer. The arrangement is designed to help customers avoid waiting in the checkout line, a top complaint listed by U.S. grocery shoppers.

Grabango's enterprise-class platform is designed to operate across Giant Eagle's multi-format footprint with checkout-free technologies. Customers can enter the store and immediately start shopping as usual. The checkout-free system automatically keeps a running total of the items they select.

"Giant Eagle is committed to advancing technologies that create an improved, stress-free shopping experience for our customers while still protecting their privacy," said Dan Donovan, director of corporate communications for Giant Eagle. "In Grabango, we have found a partner who shares our commitment and who can help us bring this enhanced experience to life."

The platform has been installed at one pilot Giant Eagle store and multiple executions of the payment technology are being optimized, including one app-based solution and another that allows the customer to pay with any tender they choose, the company said. The solution does not use facial recognition technology, instead utilizing computer vision and machine learning to track shopped items. All data is anonymized to protect customer privacy.

"Giant Eagle has been a fantastic partner on this groundbreaking project," said Grabango CEO Will Glaser. "We are excited to be announcing our first checkout-free partnership with a major U.S. retailer. Together, we are offering a technology that is seamless and equitable for all."

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 460 retail locations.