Giant Peeps Chick Rings in the New Year

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Everyone is familiar with the celebratory Times Square ball drop in New York, but in Bethlehem, home of the Peeps marshmallow candy brand, a giant illuminated Peeps Chick will be dropped to ring in the new year.

The Peeps drop is the highlight of Peepsfest, a two-day festival that celebrates the fun and excitement of the Peeps brand at the iconic SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

Coming in at 400 pounds and standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall, the Peeps Chick will descend for the countdown to the New Year on Dec. 31 at 5:15 p.m.

"The Peeps Chick is an iconic symbol that represents the Peeps brand, our company and our community," said Meg Dowd, corporate affairs specialist at Just Born Quality Confections. "We look forward to celebrating with fans, some of who travel from all over the country, at Peepfest."

In addition to the Chick Drop, this year's Peepsfest features: Peeps Olympics, a kid-friendly sports competition; the annual Peepsfest 5K; a "One Mile Loop"; and a Kids Fun Run.

Based in Bethlehem, Just Born Confections is a third-generation family-owned company and the maker of brands such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews.