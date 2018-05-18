Global Partners' Alltown Chain Launches First Loyalty Program

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP's Alltown Markets chain of convenience stores is launching Alltown Advantage, its first ever points-based loyalty program.

Free to use and accessible via the Alltown Advantage mobile app or Alltown Advantage card, the program rewards customers for shopping or fueling up at any Alltown location.

Two points are awarded for every gallon of fuel purchased and every dollar spent in-store. Customers can redeem points for all future purchases or fill-ups at any of Alltown's 70 locations throughout new England.

To celebrate the launch of Alltown Advantage, the c-store retailer is offering 10 cents off every gallon of gas, up to 20 gallons per fill-up, through June 30 to customers who sign up before May 31.

"At Alltown, we are committed to earning and rewarding our customer's loyalty day-by-day. When we asked our customers what they would like in a loyalty program, we found they wanted fuel discounts, a program that lets them earn rewards on everyday purchases, and an easy-to-use app," said Eric Slifka, president and CEO of Global Partners. "The result is Alltown Advantage, which allows the customer to decide how they want to use their rewards – whether it's discounts at the fuel pump or redeeming points in-store on fresh made foods or other daily purchases."

Members of Alltown Advantage can:

Save $1 on any in-store purchase or 10 cents on every gallon of fuel purchased for every 100 points earned;

Pay for purchases through the mobile app using MobilePay, as well as review past receipts and track rewards;

Earn a free coffee or fountain drink after the fifth purchase of the same item;

Find local Alltown stores in the area and identify real-time fuel prices; and

Earn bonus points by taking advantage of special offers at Alltown locations.

Enrollment in Alltown Advantage can be done in just a few minutes and requires no banking information. The mobile app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, Alltown Markets has more than 70 convenience stores in New England.