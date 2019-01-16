Global Partners' Alltown Chain Unveils New C-store Concept Focused on 'Fresh Convenience'

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Parterns LP's Alltown chain launched a new, "fresh convenience"-focused concept: Alltown Fresh.

Debuting Jan. 16 in Plymouth, Mass., the c-store offers the local community healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals, including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and locally sourced alternatives.

Located at 22 Long Pong Road, Alltown Fresh is the first fresh convenience market in America to offer fresh food choices along with gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer, Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone and electric vehicle charging stations, according to the company.

The concept is designed to be a rush-free environment where neighbors can hang out with one another and enjoy a delicious coffee, snack or meal, Alltown Fresh said. The 4,800-square-foot store has classic hardwood signage; kiosk ordering; an open grill for fresh, made-to-order items; indoor and outdoor seating; a variety of organic, self-serve beverages on tap; smoothies; and artisan bakery items. It also offers a wide selection of grab-and-go favorites and healthier packaged alternatives.

"We believe our guests shouldn't have to sacrifice healthy food for convenience, and it's our mission to establish Alltown Fresh as a go-to destination for fresh food choices, including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives, and a comfortable environment where our guests can enjoy grabbing food on-the-go or sit down and enjoy the moment," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP.

"It's our hope to inspire the community to take advantage of locally sourced products and provide a menu that incorporates natural ingredients, freshly made food and amenities that go beyond what Alltown has ever offered before," he added.

The store menu includes options suited for every palate and dietary preference, featuring locally sourced ingredients and products from brands in the Plymouth area. Highlights include:

Curated breakfast options, such as Clean Green Avocado Toast;

Specialty protein bowls;

Wholesome sandwiches on a choice of bread, such as the Fresh Pilgrim and Veggie Palooza; and

A selection of specialty beverages and kombucha on tap.

For its coffee program, Alltown Fresh is attempting to bring the boutique coffee shop experience to customers in a convenient and affordable on-the-go setting, the company noted. Bean-to-cup Swiss Made machines are designed to press beans under five bars of pressure for maximum flavor. The beans are locally roasted in Connecticut and offer blends from around the world, including fair trade and organic choices such as Monadnock Blend, Stratton Blend, Guatemala San Marcos and more.

The gas pumps include 12 regular fueling spots and three high-speed diesel fueling stations for 18-wheeler trucks. Four Electrify America direct-current fast chargers will service electric vehicles. The chargers range in power from 150kW to 350kW.